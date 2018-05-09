SAN ANTONIO — Detail goes into every measurement, cut, and stitch it takes to make a Jon Hart product.

“The quality and craftsmanship are represented with that bag. I think is what people are so attracted to," Jon Hart Design, Head of Marketing and Sales, Sharon Durham said.

They come in every shape, size, and color.

"The product is timeless. When you see a Jon Hart bag you know its Jon Hart,” Durham said.

These bags even stick with trends.

The company creating their own line of clear bags.

"It can change color but the overall design and look and feel and quality stays the same," Durham said.

What many don't know is that this well-known Texas bag is handcrafted right here in the Alamo City.

At their facility on the east side of downtown, the company pushes out those handcrafted leather bags.

Still sewn by an army of seamstresses.

"It is a dying skill set. A lot of the times we will train people to sew,” Durham said.

Jon Hart prides themselves on the longevity of their bags, so every now and then someone will bring an old bag in that they need repairing, so here in quality control, they keep these vintage samples on hand so their seamstresses can always one nearby.

"There are those interesting stories also,” Durham said. “The ones that I love the most are people who have a bag that their grandfather had and want some repair work done to it because they want to be able to use it, because it was a bag he used all the time, and it's become an heirloom within the family," Durham said.

Jon Hart actually got its start in the luggage business 45 years ago.

“From what I understand Jon Hart started in the Dallas area. Jon Hart was actually a costume designer, and he did luggage in order to be able to show off his costumes at different markets,” Durham said.

Although their designs have evolved, it's their quality that Durham believe brings people back for generations.

"I think it's great that after 45 years Jon Hart is still true to the product, and how we make the product, and the people who make the product,” Durham said.

So the next time you see their iconic monogrammed patch just know that it's still being made by hand, right here in San Antonio.

