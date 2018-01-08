San Antonio — Shotgun House Coffee Roasters is starting fresh each day.

From bean to roasting, to coffee, and cup.

"It's unlike any other experience really," Shotgun House Coffee Roasters, co-owner, Eddie Laughlin said.

"It's the thing that starts my morning every single morning. Just like millions of people in America," Laughlin said.

For head roaster and co-owner, Eddie Laughlin, coffee has been a part of his life for some time.

“It's really the only consistent thing that has been in my life for the past 15 years. I'm 32. I've been drinking coffee since I was 18," Laughlin said.

After graduating with a political science degree, it was still a cup of well-brewed coffee that got him excited.

“Then one day I went to a local roaster. Just thought I'm so into coffee. It's something I do every day why not take the next plunge and try to learn the art of roasting coffee,” Laughlin said.

Starting with a small roaster and selling it out of his house.

“I learned from reading articles and listening to podcasts," he said.

A few years later he's the proud co-owner of the newest specialty coffee shop on the west side.

Pumping out rich South Central American…and east African roasts.

"We roast on site and package our coffee on site, so you are really getting to see the whole process. From going to the green really dense really vegetable beans to that nice roasty profile, you get to what really goes into your cup," Laughlin said.

Each time a cup is brewed this new business owner sees his dream come to life.

"It's been really exciting to be able to start this," Laughlin said.

This young entrepreneur has some advice for those with a wish of owning their own piece of the American dream.

"I say take those risks, but also be willing to work really hard to achieve your dream,” Laughlin said.

