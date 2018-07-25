SAN ANTONIO-- If you are strolling down the streets of Southtown this summer you may want to scoop some ice cream from Boozy's: Creamery and Craft where they promise a twist on the traditional ice cream.

This local gem has got vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry... but they also have a few ingredients to spice up those flavors.

"We actually have to really explain. 'Hey this is alcohol. Not just a flavoring in the ice cream,' so that's a concept that people are definitely taken back by," Boozy’s: Creamery and Craft, General Manager, Erica Force said.

Daily Boozy's offers small batch, handcrafted flavors.

While some are "friendly" and for the whole family, others are for the "21 and up crowd."

"It's a very nostalgic kind of feeling when you come into a homemade ice cream shop and as an adult, you can spice that up by having that little bit of liquor in there,” Force said. "You could definitely get a little buzz going.

General Manager, Erica Force, can craft just about anything you can dream up.

"You can add a shot over anything to make it boozy or boozier you can also blend it into a milkshake,” Force said.

However, Force says none of it could happen without the handcrafted ice cream made right in the back of the shop.

"They're all family secrets so I'm not even privy to those," Force said.

Those secret recipes belong to the Nickle family.

They opened the shop three years ago after daughter, Dani, came up with the idea

"I thought she was out of her mind," Boozy’s: Creamery and Craft, co-owner, Rob Nickle said. “This wouldn't have happened if Danielle wouldn't have pushed us and said hey we can make this work.”

"It's pretty surreal,” Boozy’s: Creamery and Craft, co-owner, Dani Nickle said. “My parents have been super supportive and have bought in. They are the ones that are behind the scenes."

Mom Carmen is the head Chef.

"She loves making the ice cream and it's a blast for her," Rob Nickle said.

While Dad Rob keeps operations going.

"It's a blast. I enjoy interacting with people who come in,” Rob Nickle said.

This retired military family, hoping to bring a smile and a little surprise to those strolling through Southtown.

“I think anytime someone hears ice cream it's always a plus and when it's alcohol and it's combined then it's kind of a win, win,” Rob Nickle said.

