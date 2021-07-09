Mad for 'michies'? Check out the 2021 Michelada Festival on July 17

SAN ANTONIO — Are you ready for Michie Fest? The cool and refreshing San Antonio favorite is getting its own event on July 17.
The pop-up Michelada Festival is taking place at the Espee Pavillion at the Sunset Station just east of downtown, according to the event's website. The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets are going for $10 each. A concert starts at 6:30 p.m., according to the website.
The event promises live music, DJ's, food vendors, and of course, different varieties of micheladas.
Micheladas are extremely popular in San Antonio and feature beer mixed with lime juice, spices, sauces, and usually features tomato juice or other types of juices. It is served in a chilled glass with salt on the rim.