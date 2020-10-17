Happy Birthday to Agnes Slater who turned 100!

One Macon woman celebrated a huge milestone in her life on Saturday.

Agnes Slater celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends, who held a drive through birthday parade to help her celebrate.

Slater was born in Savannah in 1920 and has five children.

More than a dozen cars participated in the parade. People from around the community dropped off gifts and wished her a happy birthday.

The family also provided her with some nice music during the parade. Her daughter says she's honored to celebrate this day with her mom.