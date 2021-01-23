Girthie Strickland has six children and has lived in Macon since 1953.

MACON, Ga. — Friends and loved one's held a drive-thru parade to celebrate something special Saturday.

Girthie Strickland turned 100-years-old!

Strickland is from Tuscaloosa, Alabama and has lived in Macon since 1953.

She was married 67 years to her late husband and has six children.

Her daughter says they wished they could have done more.

"How much she's loved, she has a very big family, and we all love her. We would have loved to have had a party. We've been planning a party since last year when she was 99, and of course couldn't afford to do that because of safety reasons," Evelyn Florin said.