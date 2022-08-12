Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student at MacArthur High School

A letter to parents says the school was made aware of the allegations and the teacher was placed on administrative leave.

SAN ANTONIO — MacArthur High School Principal Joaquin Hernandez has sent a letter to parents saying that a teacher is under investigation after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

The letter says the school was made aware of the allegations Wednesday and the teacher was placed on administrative leave.

"We are in contact with the student's family and at this time, we have no reason to believe anyone else was involved," they said.

The identity of the teacher has not been reported. San Antonio police and Child Protective Services were reportedly contacted.

