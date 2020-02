SAN ANTONIO — Police officials in Lytle say they have found four kids who had gone missing earlier in the day on Friday.

According to Lytle Police Chief Richey Priest, the kids, two boys and two girls who were preteen age, may have planned to run away before disappeared.

It's unclear exactly how long the children were missing. Police said at around 10 p.m. that they were found safe, and Priest thanked the public for its help.