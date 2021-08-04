Lytle home found fully engulfed in flames; deputies searching for possible victim

Family members reportedly told deputies an elderly man was trapped inside the home.

LYTLE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office received a call for a fire, and when they arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

The incident was reported just before 4 a.m. Thursday in the 15400 block of Old Frio City Road.

Family members reportedly told deputies an elderly man was trapped inside the home. Authorities were unable to get inside the house, but it is unknown at this time of the man is in the home.

