Boil-water notice issued for Lytle residents

A timeline wasn't provided for how long the notice might last.

SAN ANTONIO — Residents in the small community of Lytle are being advised to boil any water they plan to use for consumption starting midnight Thursday night as crews tend to a water main break.

Officials have not provided a timeline for how long the notice will be in effect, and Mayor Ruben Gonzalez alerted residents about the break via Facebook as early as 5 p.m. One commenter said she was experiencing "extremely low pressure" since 2 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone planning to use water for washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth, drinking or cooking are advised to first bring it to a roiling boil and keep it their for two minutes first. That kills any potential bacteria that children, older people and those with weak immune systems are particularly susceptible to.

Residents can also use bottled water in the meantime.

Officials will provide notice when residents no longer have to boil their water.

