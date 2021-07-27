2 killed, dozens injured in acid leak at LyondellBasell facility in La Porte, officials say

It happened at the facility at 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road. Officials said they expect there to be no impact on the community.

LA PORTE, Texas — Two people were killed in an acid leak at LyondellBasell in La Porte, company officials said.

Officials responded to the facility around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said there was a small chemical-type explosion release that was contained just to the plant. They said the chemicals involved were used to make medical supplies and food-grade vinegar.

HCFMO said 31 people were in the "green," meaning they were up and walking after the incident. They said five people were treated at the scene, and two were transported to the hospital, one by ambulance and one by Life Flight.

La Porte Office of Emergency Management said they expect there to be no impact on the community.

Harris County Pollution Control is at the scene conducting air monitoring. They said the leak has been isolated, and air monitoring at the facility perimeter indicates no offsite impact. They also said there is no active shelter-in-place order.

HCFMO is conducting an investigation.

LyondellBasell released the following statement on the deadly incident:

"At approximately 7:35 p.m., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, our La Porte Complex located on 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road, experienced an acetic acid leak. Our on-site incident response team responded quickly, and the leak is stopped. Emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid are on scene.

"Two individuals sustained fatal injuries in this incident. Four individuals sustained burns and are being transported to receive medical treatment. We are working closely with responders to confirm all employees are accounted for.

"Air monitoring demonstrated no levels of concern for the community. The safety of our workers and those who live and work near our facilities is our first priority.