SAN ANTONIO — Transportation company Lyft told San Antonio City Council Thursday it will be withdrawing its dockless scooters from the city and its dockless vehicle RFP solicitation process.

Lyft was part of a city process to award exclusive contracts to provide dockless vehicle services in San Antonio. City Council staff was recommending Lyft, Lime and Razor for consideration at a December 12 meeting.

The plan was going to be that other operators were going to have 30 days to wind down operations once the city council approved exclusive contracts.

A City spokesperson said Thursday that staff will proceed with the negotiations with Lime and Razor and will revise the recommendation to City Council which may or may not replace Lyft. They will communicate the revised recommendation prior to placing it on the December 12, 2019 City Council meeting agenda.

A spokesperson from Lyft provided the following statement:

“We’re grateful to our scooter riders in San Antonio as well as our partners in San Antonio city government. We’re shifting resources and will be ending scooter operations on November 22. We look forward to continuing to provide riders with other modes of reliable transportation.”

In June, Uber abruptly pulled its e-bikes and scooters from San Antonio.

