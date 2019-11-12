SAN ANTONIO — We're getting a better look at what's driving people to different places in the Alamo City.

Lyft announced its Lyftie Awards. The program recognizes the most popular destinations in cities across the country. This is the fifth year for the awards. Here's a look at where San Antonians like to visit:

Most Celebrated Venue: AT&T Center

Late Night Neighborhood: St. Mary’s Strip

St. Mary’s Strip Most Celebrated Restaurant/Bar: Pegasus

Pegasus Best Market Advice from Local Lyft Drivers: Favorite Spots: Downtown and the Military Bases Favorite Neighborhoods: Pearl District and Blue Star Arts Complex Hidden Gems: Neighboring Cities such as New Braunfels and Helotes



“Lyft believes in improving the lives of our communities and this year, we’re proud to celebrate the businesses, and drivers that make each of our cities special,” said Janet Peavy, General Manager of Lyft San Antonio in a release. “We know that the backbone of our communities rely on people and ways they’re connected to thrive.”

The national Lyftie awards on the Lyft blog list the top 10 cities for tipping, sharing rides and rounding up to donate. San Antonio didn’t make any of those lists.

