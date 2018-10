SAN ANTONIO ā€” A child nutrition worker for Carlos Coon Elementary was transported to the hospital after she crashed her SUV into the school early Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson with Northside Independent School District.

The NISD spokesperson said the crash in the 3100 block of Timber View Drive was 'clearly accidental'.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The building sustained minor damage.

Really nasty accident at Carlos Coon Elementary School. Police actively investigating but what I can see from where Iā€™m standing is a SUV hit the school building. One person has been transported to the hospital #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/2nCOkcPcY6 ā€” Charlie Cooper (@CharlieKENS5) October 2, 2018

