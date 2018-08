𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐂𝐀𝐌: Luna is a very rare African white cub living right here in Texas. She is the only white lion cub known of across the U.S., and you get to watch her learn and grow through a unique live-streaming experience.

Learn more about our LunaCAM and how to be notified when we're LIVE: https://www.kens5.com/luna

© 2018 KENS