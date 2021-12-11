Some of the art being showcased includes digital art, fine arts, theater, fashion, poetry and live music. There will also be large-scale art installations.

SAN ANTONIO — Luminaria returns this weekend to downtown San Antonio.

The nighttime celebration of the arts is Saturday, Nov. 13 from 6:00pm to midnight. The event features more than 200 artists from across Texas. Some of the art being showcased includes digital art, fine arts, theater, fashion, poetry and live music. There will also be large-scale art installations.

One of the most popular events is URBAN-15's performance, which will feature lasers and a drumming show.

This festival is free and open to the public and it will be held at Hemisfair, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.