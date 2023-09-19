Luminaria to celebrate its 15th anniversary in October

“San Antonio is a city that embodies our shared cultures that are full of vibrant and diverse art.”

SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the Luminaria Contempory Arts Festival – one of the South Texas region's biggest events of its kind – announced its return to the San Antonio downtown area for a 15th anniversary showcase of local artists, scheduled for Oct. 21.

The festival will take over Hemisfair and the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center from 6 p.m. to midnight. The well-known event is one of San Antonio and South Texas' most anticipated contemporary arts festivals every year, showcasing unique music, large-scale art installations, film, dance, poetry and more, according to a press release.

Luminaria is also a unique event in that it provides a center stage spotlight for local artists to display their work and connect their art to the San Antonio community, the release says.

“San Antonio is a city that embodies our shared cultures that are full of vibrant and diverse art,” Executive Director Yadhira Lozano is quoted as saying. “Luminaria provides artists the opportunity to flourish in their craft by providing innovative ways to showcase their work, advance their professional development, and build an expansive network through the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.”

Some of the artists scheduled to attend are Robb S. Garcia for film, Buttercup, DELENDA and Moon Tokki for music. In the category of performance art is the Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio, Caliente Hot Glass and The Magik Theatre.

Other fine art categories include installation, sculpture and even digital art.

