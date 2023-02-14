LULAC stands with Moses Rose's Hideout in its eminent domain fight

Civil rights group LULAC is asking the City of San Antonio to delay using eminent domain to take the downtown bar on the eve before negotiations for the property.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A renowned Latino civil rights group is asking for time to talk.

LULAC wants the City of San Antonio to delay using eminent domain to take the Moses Rose’s Hideout bar.

It’s the last business standing in the way of a multi-million dollar Alamo Museum and Visitor’s Center project.

However, it’s possible there could be a peaceful conclusion to this long-running saga.

LULAC spoke in support of Vince Cantu, Moses Rose’s Hideout owner. He’s set to go into negotiations this week for his property.

Rodolfo Rosales with LULAC is providing reinforcements in a battle with the Alamo Trust.

Cantu told KENS 5 he will be negotiating with the city of San Antonio and the State on Wednesday.

“Let them have a good, clean negotiation, if it comes down to eminent domain, we’ll deal with that when we cross that bridge,” Rosales said during a news conference outside city hall.

After the Alamo Trust says they’ve tried for 3 years to buy Cantu’s property—progress might be made.

Alamo Trust Executive Director Dr. Kate Rogers sent KENS 5 a statement, which can be read below.

“On January 26, the City of San Antonio City Council authorized the use of eminent domain to acquire the final property necessary for the construction of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum -- the culmination of 10 years of planning and community input. After 3 years of appraisals, declined offers and failed attempts to negotiate the purchase of Moses Rose’s Hideout from Mr. Vince Cantu, we are pleased he has now agreed to discuss the acquisition of the property by Alamo Trust, Inc. We are optimistic that we will reach an agreement on a reasonable purchase price, making the use of eminent domain by the City of San Antonio unnecessary.”

The latest offer from the alamo trust was $3.5 million, below Cantu’s initial asking price of $17 million for the property in 2020. During the January city council meeting, Cantu said he’d be open to starting around $8 million.

The property has several impacts to the Alamo Museum’s plans,

On the January 26 vote—Cantu asked for an extra two weeks to negotiate.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said during the meeting extra time would not be beneficial.

“It’s been at least two years of real deals being offered. Two weeks of no additional motivation, I don’t think is going to solve the issue,” Mayor Nirenberg said.

LULAC disagrees with that line of thinking.

“When you go into a negotiation where one side knows I got an ace in my hip pocket, I may not play it right now but I got it, that’s really an unfair situation for the other party to have to face,” David Cruz with LULAC told KENS 5.