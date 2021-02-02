Have you seen him? Missing man from Alamo Heights last seen Monday afternoon

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR Alert for Luis Lopez, believing him to be in imminent danger.
According to DPS, Lopez went missing from the 150 block of Harrigan Ct. in Alamo Heights at around 3 p.m. Monday, February 1.
Lopez, 28, is described as being 5'5" and weighing 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
DPS says Lopez was last seen wearing a dark pink shirt and khaki pants. He has several identifying tattoos, such as "Lopez" on his right forearm, a red star on his elbow, and "Leilani" on his left calf. Lopez also has piercings in his left ear and tongue.
Anyone with information regarding Lopez's whereabouts is urged to contact the Alamo Heights Police Department at 210-822-3321.