Have you seen him? Missing man from Alamo Heights last seen Monday afternoon

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR Alert for Luis Lopez, believing him to be in imminent danger.

According to DPS, Lopez went missing from the 150 block of Harrigan Ct. in Alamo Heights at around 3 p.m. Monday, February 1.

Lopez, 28, is described as being 5'5" and weighing 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

DPS says Lopez was last seen wearing a dark pink shirt and khaki pants. He has several identifying tattoos, such as "Lopez" on his right forearm, a red star on his elbow, and "Leilani" on his left calf. Lopez also has piercings in his left ear and tongue.