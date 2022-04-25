Lufkin man charged with intoxicated manslaughter after striking vehicle while evading police

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A Lufkin man who police say struck and killed another driver while evading a sheriff's deputy this weekend has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter.
Dalton Lilley, 24, of Lufkin, remains in the Angelina County Jail after his arrest on Sunday afternoon in connection with a two-vehicle wreck, online judicial records show.
Lilley was driving a 2013 Chevrolet SUV east on FM 706 near Lancewood Circle Sunday around 4 p.m., while Isidro Rodriguez, 53, of Lufkin was in front of the SUV, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Rodriguez was in the process of making a left turn when the SUV began to pass in a no-passing zone and struck the pickup on its left side, according to DPS.
DPS said the SUV was actively fleeing from an Angelina County Sherriff’s Office deputy.
Lilley was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Rodriguez was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, DPS said.