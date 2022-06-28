Lucky Texan claims $2M Mega Millions prize in Texas Lottery

An Ingram resident matched all five of the numbers drawn, but not the Mega Ball number.

AUSTIN, Texas — One lucky Texan is now a millionaire, thanks to matching all five numbers drawn in Mega Millions on June 17.

The numbers that night were (20-36-53-56-69). The winning ticket correctly matched the five numbers, bur didn't match the Mega Ball number (16). The Megaplier number was 2. The winning ticket was purchased at a Mini Mart, located at 929 Front St., in Comfort. The lucky winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

