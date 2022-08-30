Lucky New Braunfels resident claims $2 million on Texas Lottery scratch ticket

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — One lucky New Braunfels resident is now $2 million dollars richer after winning the cash prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game called Premier Cash.

They bought the ticket at QuikTrip #4040, located at 2017 FM 1102, in New Braunfels.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.