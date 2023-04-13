Luckey Ranch family desperate for answers after thieves steal French Bulldogs

Two masked men broke into the Rodriguez family's house and are seen on surveillance video hauling Fancy, Roxy and Apollo into a gray four-door sedan.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A family in far west Bexar County is hoping for answers after thieves broke into their home on Monday and stole three of their French Bulldogs.

“They’re not just our pets, they’re like our family,” said Gabriel Rodriguez said, who has lived in the Lucky Ranch subdivision for almost a year.

Home surveillance video revealed the shocking situation in the Luckey Ranch subdivision. Rodriguez recalled the moment when he answered a shocking phone call from his wife.

“I received a call before work around 2:40 p.m. My wife was real frantic, saying someone had broken into our home,” Rodriguez said. “I have cameras and I looked on the alerts and I seen two men running out of our house with dogs.”

Rodriguez noted his neighbor saw two masked men jump the back fence. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the neighbor was cleaning her children’s room when she spotted the suspects enter the Rodriguez family’s backyard.

“They were in and out. They knew what they were coming for,” Rodriguez said.

By the time Rodriguez’s neighbor came outside, the suspects had already taken off.

One of their dogs, Monalisa, was seen in the surveillance video scurrying around the car. The suspects left her behind but took Fancy, Roxy and Apollo.

“My wife and kids, they’ll just start crying out of the blue. Just the pain and just knowing that someone can come into our safe place, our refuge, our home, walk in and walk out like it’s nothing,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is just thankful his wife and kids weren’t home during the burglary.

From a reported rape in May to November’s police pursuit interrupted by gunfire, Rodriguez says he feels left in the dark and hopes law enforcement steps up patrols.

“We moved to this neighborhood thinking it was a good neighborhood in San Antonio and all this crime that’s been going on and where’s the police presence, what’s going on around here,” Rodriguez said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office noted the suspects’ vehicle is a gray 2022 Ford sedan. The license plate number is unknown based on the surveillance video.