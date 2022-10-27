Lucky Cibolo resident claims $2M Mega Millions prize

The winning ticket was purchased at Quik Trip on I-35 in Schertz.

CIBOLO, Texas — A lucky Cibolo resident just claimed $2 million dollars in the Texas Lottery Mega Millions drawing.

The drawing took place on October 14.

The claimant, who has decided to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Quik Trip located at 23953 Interstate Highway 35 N., in Schertz.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (9-22-26-41-44), but not the Mega Ball number (19). The Megaplier number was 2.

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners.

Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

