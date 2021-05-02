Luby's restaurants to close by August

The company still has a dozen Houston restaurants operating currently.

HOUSTON — Luby's and its Fuddruckers restaurants are closing their remaining restaurants by August.

The Dallas Morning News reports Chris Pappas, who operates Houston-based Pappas restaurants, has resigned as CEA and president of Luby's Inc.

Back in September, the Luby's Inc. board members voted to liquidate and dissolve the company's "businesses, operations, and real estate" and institute an "orderly wind down of any remaining operations," the company announced in a press release.

In June, the Houston-based company announced it would immediately pursue the sale of its operating divisions and assets, including its real estate assets, and distribute the net proceeds to stockholders after payment of debt and other obligations.

At that time, the plan was to convert all of its remaining assets into cash and distribute the net proceeds to the stockholders.

However, Pappas also said at that time the company was "preserving the flexibility to pursue a sale of the Company should a compelling offer that delivers superior value be made."