There’s hope after all for fans and employees of more than 30 Luby’s restaurants that were in danger of closing for good in August.

HOUSTON — Houston-based Luby's Inc. announced Monday that it will sell its Luby's Cafeteria restaurant business — but not any real estate — to a newly formed affiliate of Calvin Gin, the Houston Business Journal reports.

The deal is expected to be valued at approximately $28.7 million and is expected to close before Luby's current fiscal year ends Aug. 25.

The buyer is a newly formed affiliate of Calvin Gin. He is a member of the Gin family who established The Flying Food Group, the third-largest airline catering company in North America. The Flying Food Group's clients also include Starbucks and other companies.

The new affiliate will acquire the Luby's Cafeteria brand and the businesses of 32 Texas restaurants, including 13 in the Houston area. You’ll find the list in the Houston Business Journal.

