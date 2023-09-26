Lowrider exhibit now on display at San Antonio International Airport through October 26

The exhibit is part of Hispanic Heritage Month which runs from September 15 to October 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A new exhibit featuring lowriders and the San Antonio lowrider community is now on display at San Antonio International Airport.

The exhibit is part of Hispanic Heritage Month which runs from September 15 to October 15. It's called Cruising into History-A Celebration of Lowriders in San Antonio and includes classic lowrider cars, custom bicycles and other memorabilia on the cultural significance of lowrider culture here in San Antonio.

The exhibit runs through October 26. It opened on Tuesday with community activist Rosie Casto as part of the opening ceremony. The cars on display inside the lower-level baggage claim include 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood named "El Chapo," a 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme named "La Ley del Monte" and a 1959 Chevrolet Impala.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.