Man arrested after shooting friend who was allegedly messaging suspect's girlfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 26-year-old man is accused of shooting his friend of 10 years because the victim was allegedly messaging the man's girlfriend.

San Antonio police responded to an apartment complex the 1800 block of Santa Anna Street just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

The suspect, identified as David Paul Diaz, was inside the apartment with the victim and another friend who witnessed the shooting.

An affidavit obtained by KENS 5 reads that Diaz thought the victim, another 26-year-old man, was messaging Diaz's girlfriend. Diaz pulled out a gun and said, "I would kill for my baby mama" and then reportedly shot the victim before taking off.

When police arrived, they found the victim outside the apartment screaming that he had been shot by his friend; he was hit multiple times in the legs and groin. He was taken to a hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Authorities have now arrested Diaz and he is facing a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

