Love triangle leads to shooting at north-side night club, police say

The ex-boyfirend showed up and started argument with the couple, then pulled out a gun and shot the new boyfriend.

SAN ANTONIO — A love triangle led to a shooting at a north-side night club, according to police.

Officials responded to the 3800 block of Blanco Road around 2:13 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting in progress.

The sergeant said that a woman and her new boyfriend were at Manhattan Night Club when her ex-boyfriend showed up and started an argument.

The two me continued to argue an it escalated quickly. That's when police say the ex-boyfirend pulled out a gun and shot the new boyfriend in his shoulder.

He was taken to a hosptal in stable condition.

Police say the ex fled from the location after the shooting and has not yet been located.

No other details were provided and no other Injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

