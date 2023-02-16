Our five main takeaways from the 'After The Altar' episodes of the Dallas-set third season of Netflix's 'Love Is Blind'

We're not sure if love really is blind, but the Dallas cast of the popular reality show definitely confirms that love is very difficult!

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video at the top of this article was originally published on November 3, 2022.

The Dallas area took the spotlight in Season 3 of Netflix's "Love is Blind" reality show, not that it's been a year since the couples featured on it said "I do" (or "I do not") -- and four months after those nuptials (or lack thereof) were actually streamed -- an epilogue has also been released.

Season 3 of "Love is Blind: After the Altar" dropped on Netflix on Feb. 10 and, as far as we can tell, everyone on the show is living a mostly normal life outside of the pods these days.

Thing is, normal isn't that exciting. I'll be honest, y'all: This season's three-episode extension is kind of a sleeper!

These people are living with less messy drama than previous seasons' contestants have been, it seems. These episodes only featured a little bit of drama -- a pinch, really. It was just enough to keep me hitting that "Next Episode" button twice.

So what did I learn about these couples for my trouble? Let's get into it. But, before you read any further, please know that this review contains spoilers. So, read at your own risk.

When you're in love, you find ways to figure things out

OK, let’s start with everyone’s favorite couple, Alexa and Brennon. These two are cute as ever. And they're figuring it out! Sure, they have awkward dinners. And some of the jokes Alexa’s Dad make about not liking Brennon don't go over so well. But people have weird relationships with their in-laws. Me? I'd love a spin-off featuring just this couple. They are going to make great parents!

It's OK to not to rush or force a happily married life

Matt and Colleen are still together -- married but not living together. Good for them, I guess! It will be interesting to see how their dynamic changes when they finally do share one roof. The dynamic they have right now isn't that great. Colleen says Matt -- a known hot-head -- is getting better when the two argue, so... that's an improvement? Something else that needs improving: Matt, get your dog neutered! Its humping is not cute. All that said, I can appreciate a couple realize they need to take baby steps in their marriage. Y'all met on a reality TV show that asks you to commit to marrying someone in, like, a week. Move at your own pace!

You really don't need to stay friends with your exes

Nancy and Bartise... sigh. There are so many things I could say. First off, this couple did not get married -- and thank goodness for that! On the reunion show, Bartise acknowledged he was messing around with other people. And then the two decided to try and be friends? Why, though? This man is not worth Nancy's time. And, while Nancy's family is way too all up in her business, they were right about Bartise. Why be friends with someone who isn't nice to you? This man repeatedly slammed Nancy's looks for no reason at all. Um, she's beautiful! Starting over is hard, but it’s worth it.

Therapy works

I'm so proud that Zanab dropped Cole at the altar at the end of Season 3, and I'm even more happy that we learned in these "After the Altar" episodes that she's found a therapist. Heartbreak is hard! Working through all that is a smart decision. As for Cole? He could stand to do some introspection himself. I'm all for a good cry, but when it's used as a way to avoid taking responsibility for your actions, I'm out. Get yourself a therapist too, Cole! And eat some Cuties while you're at it.

Not everything is as it seems on the surface

So, even though we're heard the rumors, the big shock of these "After the Altar" episodes is that they confirmed that SK had been cheating on Raven. This dude has commitment issues! He told Raven "I do not" at the altar, then stayed with her in a long-distance relationship, then cheated? And the he re-proposed? Sir?!?!?! It's especially disappointing because these two did seem to genuinely like one another. Everyone was rooting for them, too! Sometimes the universe has other plans, I guess.

Final thoughts

Whether they're still together or moving on to other partners, I really do wish all of this show's cast the best.

Love is tricky.

Marriage is hard.

Going for both on national television must be wild.

The good news, though? When you find your person, it’s all worth it. You just to do the work.