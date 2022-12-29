Lorain firefighters rescued a one-year-old miniature bulldog who had fallen into Lake Erie on Wednesday.

LORAIN, Ohio — Firefighters in Lorain rescued a one-year-old miniature bulldog who had fallen into Lake Erie on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, the dog had escaped from his Michigan Avenue home by climbing over a snow drift after his owner had fallen asleep. The Lorain Fire Department received a call shortly after 1 p.m. from a woman who had seen the dog get out of the lake and take off down the shoreline before going back in the water behind St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Assistant Chief Jeff Fenn told the Chronicle-Telegram that the dog -- named Diesel -- had been swimming in the water for about 10 minutes by the time crews were able to get to him.

“He was showing signs that he was about done,” Fenn told the Chronicle-Telegram. “Scared us to death, I was like please don’t. We had our ice suits coming and stuff like that to dress out and jump in and get him, but that would have been difficult with the 10-foot drop into the water.”

Lorain Professional Firefighters Local 267 posted about the rescue on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

"This afternoon, members of LFD rescued a young dog from Lake Erie," it wrote on Twitter. "The dog was transported to the Animal Hospital by LFD and then returned to its owners."

