SAN ANTONIO — Just hours after a gunman wreaked havoc on two Texas towns, loosened gun laws took effect.

Here are some of the new laws:

Gun owners will now be able to carry them in public after a state or natural disaster is declared. This law came after complaints Harvey victims weren't able to take their guns during mandatory evacuations.

Licensed handgun holders can now carry in places of worship, unless they are given oral or written notice or warning that weapons are banned from the property.

School districts can no longer ban the possession of firearms that are stored in locked vehicles.

Landlords won't be able to ban renters from having guns in their apartments.

But as these laws take effect, the political leaders who relaxed these laws say more needs to be done to try and prevent history from repeating itself.

"Too many Texans have lost their lives. The status quo in Texas in unacceptable and action is needed," Governor Greg Abbott said in a news conference on Saturday following a mass shooting that left 7 people dead in West Texas.

The sentiment is echoed by Gyl Switzer, the head of Texas Gun Sense. "Absolutely," she told KENS 5 over the phone. "We would agree."

The executive director of the gun control advocacy group said she was pleased the governor was taking meeting to discuss gun violence, but in the end, she said legislative action needs to happen.

"Talking doesn't save lives. It's way past time to keep talking about things."

