⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ THIS WEEK (10/4 – 10/7) NIGHTLY 9PM TO 5AM – Full closure of the EB/WB Loop 1604 flyover ramps to US 281 for bridge repairs at Donella Dr. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads.



See a full list of closures here: https://t.co/3poI2zaNbm