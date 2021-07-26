Loop 1604 expansion gets started on northwest side

The project runs 23 miles from the northwest side at Bandera Road to the northeast side at I-35 – changing it from a four-lane expressway to a 10-lane expressway.

SAN ANTONIO — Construction crews will break ground Monday on a huge project that will take several years to complete – expanding Loop 1604 from the northwest side to the northeast side – changing it from a four-lane expressway to a 10-lane expressway. The Texas Department of Transportation has shared step-by-step plans of what will happen on their website.

TxDOT said the layout of auxiliary lanes and entrance and exit ramps will be changed and the cloverleaf connectors at I-10 will be removed.

The project also includes accommodations for bicyclists, pedestrians, water quality protection and other highway features.

TxDOT said once it's complete, the improvements will reduce congestion, improve mobility and enhance safety by:

Decreasing future travel times by as much as 80 minutes

Increasing capacity with non-toll general purpose and HOV lanes

Integrating multimodal improvements with the construction of continuous sidewalks and bicycle accommodations

Creating a fully directional, five-level interchange at I-10 and Loop 1604

Updates about lane closures, traffic congestion and construction activity will be posted on both permanent and temporary digital message boards placed along the 23-mile route.

Officials said daytime work is anticipated to take place Mondays through Saturdays, while nighttime work and any necessary lane closures are anticipated to take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sunday evenings through Friday mornings.

According to research by TxDOT, other benefits once the construction is completed are:

