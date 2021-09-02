Looking to start a new career? Texas A&M University-San Antonio is hosting a virtual educator job fair

The Greater San Antonio Virtual Educator Expo will take place on Zoom.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas A&M University-San Antonio is hosting a virtual job fair between 1 and 4 p.m. Friday.

The Greater San Antonio Virtual Educator Expo will take place on Zoom. The job fair will "address the intense hiring demand with hundreds of opportunities in our area," the press release says.

The following districts and organizations are participating in the expo:

Harlandale ISD

San Antonio ISD

Southside ISD

City Year

“The need for quality teachers is at an all-time high," said Dr. Edwin Blanton, Associate Vice President & Executive Director of the Mays Center. “We want to provide a convenient pathway to cultivating the best talent for our area school districts.”

This virtual event is free to all community members interested in K-12 teaching opportunities. Applicants are invited to attend virtually and to be prepared to interview.

Many applicants could be hired on the spot, the release says. The job fair Zoom link is here.

For more information, you can also call the Mays Center for Experiential Learning and Community Engagement at (210) 784-1356.