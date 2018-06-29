He may not have even practiced with the team yet, but Spurs-Star hopeful Lonnie Walker has already officially been acquainted with the one-and-only Tim Duncan.

And according to a Tweet from the new recruit...it didn't exactly go as well as one might hope.

In the tweet that has quickly gone viral Friday, Walker shared with his fans that he not only met Old Man Riverwalk but embarrassed himself in the process.

I really just met Tim Duncan and I think I embarrassed myself 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 — Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalker_4) June 29, 2018

Walker was selected 18th overall by the Spurs in the 2018 NBA Draft. Watch the emotional moment he learned he would be joining our INCREDIBLE franchise in the video below.

While we can only speculate might what have happened, the light-hearted, and humbled complexion of the tweet has stirred some laughs in the Twitterverse and is quickly rising to viral renown with nearly 4,000 retweets in just 40 minutes.

Don't worry, Lonnie, we hope you have many, many years making up for your awkward first meeting.

