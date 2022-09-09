Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, was booked Jan. 4, 2021, into the Gregg County Jail.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man indicted this past week in the January 2021 death of a woman has written multiple letters to a judge in which he admits injuring her and writes about “hearing voices telling me to hurt and kill someone.”

Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, was booked Jan. 4, 2021, into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family or household member with a deadly weapon. He was later indicted on the charge; however, a grand jury on Aug. 31 indicted McCuller on a murder charge in the death of Lori Follis.

According to the murder indictment, McCuller is accused of striking Follis with a hammer “on or about the 3rd day of January, 2021.” The document states McCuller did “commit and act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of the complainant (Follis), by striking her with a hammer.”