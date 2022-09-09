x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Texas man indicted on murder charge claimed he had 'slaughter room,' officials say

Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, was booked Jan. 4, 2021, into the Gregg County Jail.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man indicted this past week in the January 2021 death of a woman has written multiple letters to a judge in which he admits injuring her and writes about “hearing voices telling me to hurt and kill someone.”

Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, was booked Jan. 4, 2021, into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family or household member with a deadly weapon. He was later indicted on the charge; however, a grand jury on Aug. 31 indicted McCuller on a murder charge in the death of Lori Follis.

According to the murder indictment, McCuller is accused of striking Follis with a hammer “on or about the 3rd day of January, 2021.” The document states McCuller did “commit and act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of the complainant (Follis), by striking her with a hammer.”

Read more from the Longview News-Journal.

    

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out