Longtime Metro Health Director, Dr. Fernando Guerra, dies at 82

SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health announced Monday longtime director of the organization, Dr. Fernando Guerra, passed away on Friday.

Dr. Guerra served as Metro Health Director from 1987 to 2010 and had a public health career spanning four decades. He also served as a practicing physician and an avid public health advocate.

Metro Health said Dr. Guerra was involved in key events in public health events including responding to the HIV epidemic, extreme weather events and severe floods, Hurricane Katrina, and the unprecedented experience of H1N1 just to name a few.

The organization remembers Dr. Guerra as being so dedicated to the medical field that he would leave Metro Health at 5 p.m. to finish his rounds at a practicing physician.