Longtime Corpus Christi resident celebrates 100th birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends came together for Dorothy Pulliam's 100th-birthday celebration at Community of Faith church.

Dorothy's family told 3NEWS that she has been through it all, from the first ever times magazine publication to the invention of television.

They explained that the birthday girl's mind is sharp as ever and she can tell you everything about the 100-years of history she has lived through.

"I don't feel 100, it just went by so fast," Pulliam said.

Dorothy's nephew, Alan Foster spoke with 3NEWS and said, "I think of this scripture in proverbs where it says she looks at the future and smiles." He said, "I can't think of another person on this planet that can look at the future and smile like my aunt Dorothy and the hope and the faith that she has always encouraged me."

From all of us here at TV-3, happy birthday to you Dorothy and may you enjoy many more happy and healthy years ahead!

