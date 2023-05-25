Long-time SA community leader celebrated

Patti Radle recently retired from the board after 12 years of service.

SAN ANTONIO — A long-time west side community leader and volunteer is celebrated for her dedication and service.

Supporters of former SAISD trustee Patti Radle crowded into Lanier High School last night for a boisterous send off, full of music, food and love.

Before that she spent some time representing her west side neighborhood in the District 5 city council seat.

In all, they say she has served the community in various roles for the last 50 years.

Radle says she's not going anywhere. Now that she has some free time, she says she will devote more time to Inner City Development, a non-profit she and her husband Rod started many years ago.

"I hope that lots of people come to Inner City to volunteer. I hope that people who can't volunteer will help donate resources. The work at Inner City is what my husband and I have been doing for over fifty years now.

Inner City runs a huge summer time program for west side kids, along with many other charitable projects.

Radle says they would be grateful for donations to support the effort.

