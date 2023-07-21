'We're hanging by a thread' | Long-standing mom & pop shop still feeling effects from pandemic, may be forced to close its doors

Vic's BBQ opened in southeast Austin in 1998 to great success, but the pandemic and rising costs have brought the restaurant to the brink of closing its doors.

AUSTIN, Texas — Vic's BBQ opened its doors in Del Valle in 1987, then moved to southeast Austin in 1998 with great success.

Ysabel Murrieta's husband, Vic, owns Vic's, while she and her sister mostly operate it six days a week, and it's a job she's been doing with pride for more than 20 years.

Sadly, it's one she may soon have to say goodbye to.

During the pandemic, the restaurant shut down for two months and according to Murrieta, it never recovered. Over the past three years, business has suffered, leading to staff shortages and hiked up prices.

Her sister, Lupe Garcia, stepped up and came out of retirement just to help out.

"We were always open from 6 [a.m.] to 8 [p.m.]. We did breakfast, lunch and dinner... now we're only doing breakfast and lunch because it pretty much dies out here after 3 p.m., it slows down," said Murrieta. "Everything that we have to put into the business is pretty much coming in and going out, right out. There [are] no little extras, you know, like we used to have before."

The business has done what it can to stay afloat by using small business loans and applying for grants. However, Murrieta said when she and her husband attempted to apply for an ERC (Employee Retention Credit) grant, they did not qualify due to having family members on staff.

Through the setbacks and customer decline, Murrieta worries the decision to close may come sooner rather than later.

"We have a good business. It's good. But maybe we're in the wrong location," said Murrieta.

Murrieta acknowledged that if she and her husband were to shut down, it would be extremely difficult. She worries for her employees who have been with her for more than 20 years.

She only hopes before that decision is made, a miracle comes around.

"Vic and I have talked about it, but until you really realize it's going to happen -- that's the hard part," said Murrieta.

