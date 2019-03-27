SAN ANTONIO — A lockdown at two Judson ISD schools have been lifted after deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office captured two suspects who fled from a deputy.

Metzger Middle School and Woodlake Elementary School were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to suspicious activity near the schools, according to a Judson ISD spokesperson.

According to a BCSO spokesperson, one of their deputies made a traffic stop around 2 p.m. in the 7200 Blk of Kingsland, on the city's northeast side. Two men jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot.

BCSO says the men had weapons when they fled.

Deputies were able to bring the two men into custody around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The department says they are continuing to search the area for the weapons seen in the suspects' custody. Sheriff Javier Salazar says the department is searching for one rifle and one handgun.

The sheriff's office says that if citizens in the area come across a weapon, they should contact BCSO at (210) 335-6000.

Salazar says he is unsure why the suspects ran and what charges the suspects could face following the incident.

KENS 5 has a crew at the scene and will be updating this developing story.