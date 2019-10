SAN ANTONIO — Looking to get out of the house and enjoy the beautiful fall weather?

On Monday, October 21, locals can check out all that the San Antonio Zoo has to offer for $8 per person, courtesy of the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. locals can purchase admission tickets at the zoo's front gate for 50% off the original price.

All you have to do is bring along proof of San Antonio residency.

For more information, you can visit the SA Zoo website here.