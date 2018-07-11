SAN ANTONIO — Local students are flexing their theatrical muscles by performing in school productions this fall.

With four performances of "Newsies" under their belts, teens from the North East School of the Arts are ready to crush the next four.

"The energy that we get from the audience is something we really use and it just makes it all the better," said NESA senior Brycen Greene, who plays Crutchie.

Their harmonies will fill the auditorium through Sunday as the students tell the story of ragtag newspaper kids who went on strike in 1899 to fight back after the top dogs raised the price of papers. Sprinkled throughout are plenty of musical numbers.

"'Seize the Day' is always really challenging because I have to tumble in that number and then also it's really high-energy all the way through," said Clayton Anderson, who dazzled the audience with his acrobatics.

The performance unites students from all of NESA's departments.

"It's kind of helped me come out of my shell as a person, emotionally and mentally. I've just had so much growth ever since I've participated in this," Sam Beckman said.

While "Newsies" performs this weekend, NISD's Briscoe Middle School is still in rehearsal for "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow."

"I get to play an actual part, I get to play a good part," said an excited Daniel Hendrick. He’ll portray Brom Bones.

Curtains go up for the fall classic on Nov. 15 and 16.

"When you finally get a scene down and everyone's memorized their lines, it's a small victory,” said Mya Robinson, who plays Katrina. “But it's a big one because you're like, 'Yeah, I did this, I got it.'"

Tickets to "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" are available at NISD's Briscoe Middle School. Their performances start at 6:30 p.m. on the 15th and 16th. Contact the campus for more information at 210-398-1100

"Newsies" showtimes are 7:30 p.m. each day on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as a 2:30 p.m. showtime on the docket for Sunday. Tickets are available by cash or check at the NESA box office. You can contact the campus for more information at 210-356-1033

