SAN ANTONIO — Changing the whole world seems to be a bit a stretch until you meet people like Susie Beemer. She’s an eighteen-year-old Cornerstone Christian School senior, who has already traveled to more than twenty-five countries in five different continents and has flown around the world three times.

Her impressive adventures were far from leisure. Susie has devoted every year of her school-aged life to serving the less fortunate as a missionary venturing to the most dangerous, poverty-stricken nations and cities on the globe.

As she approaches graduation, she also inches closer to her lifelong pursuit of a degree in International Law that would allow her to pave the way for other missionaries to effectively deliver supplies and aid across foreign borders.

She was recently accepted into a Hillsong South Africa internship, which will further train her in this field. She’s calling on her community to help her raise funds for this great work.

