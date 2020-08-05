SAN ANTONIO — Some San Antonio salons got back to business Friday, days after Governor Greg Abbott announced salons and other similar businesses could open up shop as part of the state's plan to reopen Texas.

Michael Oyervides was one of many people at Rishi's Beauty Salon on Friday morning, minutes after the salon opened its doors. He said he set an appointment to have his eyebrows threaded and hair cut.

But before he could be groomed, the salon checked his temperature, had him sanitize his hands and wear his mask.

Hanisha Reddy's parents own Rishi's, she said they were uncertain how the big day would turn out and were pleasantly surprised to find that their clients were eager to get back into the salon.

“We’re super excited that it’s busy," Reddy said. "This is what keeps our business going. We are excited that people are coming in and trusting us to provide a service that they need.”

Reddy said her parents continued to pay employees while they were closed during the pandemic and that they were as eager as their customers to return.

“They’re actually super excited," Reddy said. "They’ve been quarantining. They’re ecstatic to come back and work again.”

Reddy said like many small business owners, her parents were worried their salons wouldn't make it through the pandemic. She said she's optimistic things will soon shape into the new normal.

“I’m glad things kind of setting into place now, and we’re back opening," Reddy said. "We’re just super grateful that we can open because I know a lot of business don’t have this opportunity.”

At Lux Nails Bar, things also looked a little different Friday.

Plexiglas screens separated nail technicians from customers. Patrons are also required to sanitize their hands and wear masks before services are rendered.

The owner of the business said the salon is ready to take customers again despite operating short staffed.

Next on the governor's timeline is gyms, which will be allowed to reopen on May 18.

