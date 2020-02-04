SAN ANTONIO — For many, the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed their day-to-day.

It's why one local salon is thinking outside the box to accommodate customers despite being closed for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, D'Anthony Salon Spa rolled out take home color kits, personalized by a colorist. For a fraction of the in-salon cost, customers can do their own hair at home with salon-grade products.

Salon owner Diane Diaz de Leon said it's something she'd been mulling over for the last year.

“You go home, you drink your wine, you do your color, and it’s professional color on the go," Diaz said of the color kits. "I’ve been wanting to do it for a long time. With this happening. This is the time to do it.”

The kits, filling a void for clients who don't want to get drug store products.

“This is for root touch ups, a toner, blending in your gray," Diaz said. "Anything to make you feel beautiful.”

D'Anthony Salon Spa's three locations across San Antonio have been closed for more than two weeks, but the need for services certainly hasn't gone away.

“A lot of our customers are asking us if we can go to their house," Diaz said. "A lot of our customers are asking us, 'Please, I’ll come to your house.' We can’t do that. We can’t.”

D'Anthony Salon Spa posted details about their color kits to Instagram, noting how there would be no physical exchange of money, accommodating social distancing.

The kits, which start at $29.95, come with a customized color, a developer bowl, a brush, gloves, shampoo, conditioner, treatment and instructions.

"They text us when they’re outside, we go out there, we deliver the package and they go on their way,” Diaz said.

Diaz said for first timers, she is able to FaceTime or look at photos of a person's hair to determine what exactly they need.

Diaz said Saturday will be the first day her plan will be put in action.

RELATED: PHOTO: 92-year-old man colors wife's hair so she feels 'well-groomed'

RELATED: Real-time updates: 229 coronavirus cases in Bexar County; Texas cases total over 4,700

RELATED: Texas A&M veterinary laboratory re-purposes sampling kits to use in testing for COVID-19

RELATED: What to know about unemployment, economic trends and the COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Bexar County deputy tests positive for coronavirus, BCSO says