SAN ANTONIO — A local rock band is working to get back on the road after they were involved in a major crash this summer.

When members of Gandhi’s Gun start jamming, you can feel the passion in their music. With every beat of the drum and strum of the strings, the music is meant to move you out of your seat. The sounds may spark a feeling in your heart.

“We've been through things in our lives and everyone we meet is going through something,” said Gandhi’s Gun vocalist Erin Rowe. “The biggest reward for me is not just getting to perform and sing the songs that we've written, because obviously, we're passionate about that, but it's about meeting people and the way that our songs, the lyrics of our songs touch them.”

The group is made up of Mik Rowe who plays the guitar and sings alongside his wife, Erin. Preston Williams plays guitar, Mike Lopez handles the bass, David "Dmyke" can be spotted on the drums and Jarred De Salme takes care of any keyboard needs, synth and DJ effects.

The band has performed all over the country. Their mission took a scary turn this summer. They were involved in a horrific crash on I-10 in Arizona, after a tour.

“At first [I was] making sure everyone else is okay and then a few weeks later is when it really hit me because I really hadn't processed through things,” said Rowe. “It's definitely traumatic but even that day I was like, ‘okay guys, we're not stopping, we're not going to give up.’ This makes me want to even push harder because we're still here. There is a purpose, there is a call, there is a mission.”

Friends and family, even strangers have shown support as the band picks up the pieces.

Their next hurdle is finding a new tour RV to get back out on the road to continue pursuing their goal.

Click: GoFundMe Gandhi's Gun Recovery Fund

“We're grateful to represent San Antonio,” said Mik Rowe who is married to Erin, sings and plays guitar for Gandhi’s Gun. “[We’re] ever grateful to be a part of this community here.”

The band is scheduled to perform in Los Angeles next month.

© 2018 KENS