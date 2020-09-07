Local photographer to offer free professional headshots for unemployed

The complimentary headshots are part of a nationwide effort to help Americans get back to work.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the biggest impacts of COVID-19 has been the historic loss of jobs.

Just last week, more than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits, according to the Labor Department. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the record high for weekly unemployment applications was less than 700,000; for the past 16 weeks, that figure has topped 1 million.

With millions of Americans out of a job, the hunt for work is on.

In an effort to help with the job search, a local photographer is offering free professional headshots.

Deanna Mink, the founder of Mink Headshot Studio, along with Headshot Booker and Brookfield Properties, will offer complimentary professional headshots to 10,000 unemployed Americans.

The single-day photo initiative is part of a nationwide effort to help Americans get back to work. More than 200 photographers across the country will be participating.

Professional headshots, which normally cost around $250, can be used on resumes and on job sites such as LinkedIn.

On Wednesday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brookfield Property at The Shops of La Cantera, unemployed San Antonians can have their headshots taken.