Local organizations highlight importance of recognizing impacts of domestic violence on children

Domestic abuse can lead to an array of developmental issues including speech, walking and other motor skills.

SAN ANTONIO — Children living in an environment of domestic abuse are at higher risk of experiencing negative life-changing effects as they get older, especially if they go without receiving help.

“The majority of the victims of domestic violence are not women as shocking as that statement may be. They are of course not men, they are children,” said Marta Peláez, president and CEO of Family Violence Prevention Services.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence indicates a child witnessing violence between their parents prompts the strongest risk factor of transmitting violent behavior from one generation to the next.

Peláez has listened to the stories from those who recount their childhoods being filled with domestic violence.

“It would be the child’s biological father inflicting horrific pain and abuse on the child’s biological mother,” Peláez said.

Among the consequences of such abuse experienced as a child is the changing mental wellbeing.

“That child grows up with a lot of guilt, feelings of impotence that translate later in life to rage, aggression, anger,” Peláez said.

The Bexar County Family Justice Center’s Elisabeth Galarza noted there is a host of developmental issues that can accompany domestic abuse.

“Speech gets delayed, motor – the walking and rolling over for the younger kids and stuff like that, those type of things get delayed in those situations as well,’ Galarza said.

The center provides an array of services, including protective orders, counseling sessions and legal help.

Galarza and Peláez urge people not to be afraid to reach out for assistance, as it could dictate the overall health of the individuals and those, they interact with down the line.